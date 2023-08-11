Home » Armed accused fired at journalist Jahanzeb Khan’s house, son killed, brother injured
Web Desk: Armed suspects shot at the house of senior journalist Jahanzeb Khan in Peshawar, his young son was killed, brother Zakhammi, according to sources, armed suspects entered the house of senior journalist Jahanzeb Khan on Kohat Road in Peshawar and opened fire. The 22-year-old son of the journalist, Daniyal, was shot dead in the meantime. Remember that Daniyal was a student of Zeb BS. In this incident, Jehanzeb Khan’s younger brother was also hit by bullets and was seriously injured, who was shifted to LRH for immediate medical assistance. After the incident, the accused managed to escape while the police reached the spot and started investigation. It should be remembered that there was a property dispute between the parties in Mohmand district.

