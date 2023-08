Mr. Dogan runs into the emergency room, suddenly his heart stops. Why dying is fate – and yet you can do something for your health. Episode 1 of the SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”.

No heartbeat, no breathing: Mr. Dogan lies lifeless in front of me. I press the heels of my hands into his chest. Again and again. Break ribs, but that doesn’t matter now. The only thing that counts: that Mr. Dogan makes it somehow. That his heart starts beating again. That he’s breathing again.

