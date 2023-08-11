Home » Schmeichel on Arsenal goalkeepers | Sports
Peter Schmeichel condemned Arsenal’s actions

Source: MN Press

Peter Schmeichel, the former goalkeeper and legend of Manchester United, condemned the actions of Arsenal, which brought the Spanish goalkeeper David Raja (27) from Brentford, although he already has a “unit”, the Englishman Aaron Ramsdale (25). The Dane, who is one of the best in history, estimated that this creates a bad atmosphere in the dressing room because instead of manager Mikel Arteta motivating the players, he creates rivals. The same is true of goalkeeper Raja asked to prove that he is better than his colleague.

Schmeichel pointed out on his Twitter account that he does not understand how the coach came to the conclusion that it is good to have competition for “number 1” in the team, so he pointed out: “The position of the goalkeeper is very tentative. You can’t do anything else but wait to let things develop themselves. Asking a goalkeeper to prove he’s better than another by making a player do what he doesn’t want to do, I really don’t understand it. It’s a position where you just want to be stable. When you have a competitive situation at a club, a goalkeeper then he plays for his own survival and not for the team. What do you get from creating insecurity among the players?” wrote the former goalkeeper and added:

“When you have two players fighting for a position at the same time, you create a hostile atmosphere in the dressing room, which is by no means healthy for the players. They should know that even when things go badly and when they make a mistake that will cost the whole team, it happens. That’s why the coach is there to tell them: “Everything is fine, you will always be my number 1″. As a boss, you have to motivate them and give them self-confidence, otherwise you can’t expect 100% from the team,” concluded Schmeichel.

