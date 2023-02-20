Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, February 24, 2023
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, February 24, 2023

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, February 24, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Friday, February 24, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To find out about the pathways that are free of spikes and plaques, click here.

To know vehicles exempted from peak and license plate click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

