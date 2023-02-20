Will our Prime Minister be able to ask, even if only to whisper, in the ears of President Zelensky, the request to grant the license to continue working, in Ukrainian territory, for reporters who have been “stuck” for almost two weeks?

their legal, Alessandra Ballerini – who also defends the Rocchelli, Paciolla, Regeni – launched an appeal asking the Foreign Ministry, the institutional authorities, the journalists’ representatives to report what is happening and to demand compliance with the rules and the restoration of the reporting rights.

It will be necessary to remember that we are talking about three – but there could be more – reporters: Andrea Sceresini, alfredo bosco e Salvatore Garzilliwho have been operating in those lands for years and have provided contributions to various newspapers: from Done a Fanpagefrom Ansa to Mediaset, from Rai 3 to Rainews, to name just a few.

No one has ever had anything to say about it, yet these are very different editorial realities. Has anyone ever noticed that they have given voice and space to “collaborators, friends of the Russians”? – because that would be the accusation.

Here we go again with Putin’s friends lists? Those lists from which, for months and months, they deleted the names of Berlusconi and Salvini, but inserted those of those who often limited themselves to repeating the appeals of Francesco in favor of peace and negotiation.

It will be appropriate to recall that, in the “black list” of theUkrainethere are also journalists and journalists, associations that have “dared” to claim” truth and justice for Andrea Rochelli e Andrei Mironovkilled by Ukrainian lead in 2014. Perhaps among the charges against the Italian reporters there is also that of having spoken of Rocchelli and having revealed lies, beatings and misdirections?

To be allies of Ukraine means don’t ask questions“obbedir tacendo”, put any question in brackets so as not to disturb the interlocutor?

President Meloni, the government, the institutional authorities can, because they are allies, hasten a response to the requests of the Rocchelli family and perhaps deliver a copy of the appeal sentence to the interlocutors?

Never as in these days have we heard hymns and appeals toItalian pride, to the Fatherland, to the Nation, to God, Country and Family. When is the transition from words to deeds? The sovereignists will also restore our sovereignty in Ukraine, and perhaps also in Egypt and Colombia, where they were killed Giulio Regeni e Mario Paciolla?

We are waiting for the answer, hoping not to know it already…