Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 28, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 28, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Monday August 28, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Monday, August 28, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, tricimotos and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  Eurovision, Zelensky: our music conquers Europe

You may also like

A Wave of Weak Cold Air Brings Relief...

Determination of profit for merchant ships in international...

Net-zero theme ramming double power fund is worth...

Latest Updates on Tropical Storm Idalia: Tampa Airport...

The friendlies that Colombia Femenina will play before...

The CCP’s New Political Campaign: ‘Going to the...

Tennis: Thiem and Ofner continue in New York

“The City of Fog” .. Sultan Al Neyadi...

Broward Fire Captain and Resident Killed in Helicopter...

Vallenato singer Luisra Solano would have stabbed her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy