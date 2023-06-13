Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday June 15, 2023
Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday June 15, 2023

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday June 15, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Thursday, June 15, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

