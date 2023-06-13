Milan, first agreement signed for the stadium in San Donato

A first formal agreement, the one between the company Sportlifecity and Milan. A step towards the construction of the new stadium in San Donato. As reported by The citizenthe initialed one would be a sort of understood preliminary between private individuals for the transfer of the package of urban planning permits.

Non-definitive step

The project would include a sports citadel from about 150 million euros on the 300,000 square meters of land in the San Francesco area. The executive in charge at this stage – always reports The citizen – has not yet commented on the subject. In any case, this is not a final decision, but only of a passage that keeps the San Donato option open, without closing the door to other, and different, possibilities.