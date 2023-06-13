Home » Milan, first agreement signed for the stadium in San Donato
Sports

Milan, first agreement signed for the stadium in San Donato

by admin
Milan, first agreement signed for the stadium in San Donato

A first formal agreement, the one between the company Sportlifecity and Milan. A step towards the construction of the new stadium in San Donato. As reported by The citizenthe initialed one would be a sort of understood preliminary between private individuals for the transfer of the package of urban planning permits.

Non-definitive step

The project would include a sports citadel from about 150 million euros on the 300,000 square meters of land in the San Francesco area. The executive in charge at this stage – always reports The citizen – has not yet commented on the subject. In any case, this is not a final decision, but only of a passage that keeps the San Donato option open, without closing the door to other, and different, possibilities.

See also  Cagliari-Bologna towards the postponement - The New Sardinia

You may also like

Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says...

Big challenges await Czech softball, and the return...

New Milan stadium in San Donato. The mayor:...

NHL team Ottawa gets new owner

Vinicius will have a documentary on Netflix

Adrian Mannarino dominates Arthur Fils in the first...

Quality that hasn’t been around for a long...

Rachel Furness: Northern Ireland midfielder signs new Bristol...

Discus thrower Weißhaidinger in Turku in third place

Nottingham Open 2023 results: Andy Murray, Katie Boulter,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy