PIEMONTE FACTORY 2023 – The 8 finalist crews and tutors have been announced

The eight finalist crews of the second edition of Piemonte Factory have been selected.

These are the names of the directors and the related projects – each of which will be carried out in one of the eight provinces of Piedmont – announced today during the official press conference held at the headquarters of the Turin Piedmont Film Commission:

Alessandria: Because when one is king he can laugh at everything about Maria Allegretti

Asti: Otto by Anita Contini

Biella: One day by Francesco Bortolan

Cuneo: There are no pines on Alpe Bianca by Lorenzo Bussone

Novara: Xin by Lorenzo Radin and Samuele Zucchet

Turin: up the summit by Loris Di Giovanni

Verbano-Cusio-Ossola: Litany by Francesco Pellegrino

Vercelli: Koinà by Fabrizio Cassandro

Each work must have a maximum duration of 12 minutes and be shot at least 80% in the assigned locations.

Throughout the production process, the crews will be supported by professional tutors, prominent exponents of the Piedmontese and national film world, under the artistic direction of director Daniele Gaglianone.

These are the experts who will intervene in the coaching and training of the selected young directors and future local cinema workers (following, the date of the related thematic workshop):

Screenplay and direction: Daniele Gaglianone, Elena Beatrice, Daniele Lince (Monday 24 July, 10-12)

Photography: Alessandro Dominici (Monday 24 July, 2-4 pm)

Sound: Giovanni Corona (Tuesday 25 July, 10-12)

Editing: Fabio Bobbio (Tuesday 25 July, 2-4 pm)

Production: Edoardo Fracchia (Wednesday 26 July, 2-4 pm)

The process will end in November 2023 with the presentation of the short films produced in a dedicated section within the 41st Turin Film Festival and with the awarding of the winner of the Piemonte Factory Best Short Film Award (€2,500), which will be awarded by a specific Jury specialized. A special mention will also be awarded, attributed by the editorial staff of eHabitat.it to the best work dedicated to the topics of the environment and sustainability.

In the following months, a tour of the film residences in Piedmont that hosted the crews is also planned to award the Audience Award (€500) with the vote of local high school students.

The films will also be offered for distribution to all Piedmont exhibitors and the winner will automatically be included in the program of the Movie Tellers – La caravan del Cinema event.

Daniele Gaglianone, artistic director of Piemonte Factory: «I am very satisfied with the quality of the projects presented for this edition of Piemonte Factory and I think that the selection made is heterogeneous and also open to experimentation. At an organizational level, we have decided to change the tutoring formula, with professionals from the various sectors who will all be available to the eight crews to follow them in depth, starting with the thematic workshops planned in the coming weeks».

