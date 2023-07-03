Home » “Pilots don’t die, they just fly higher”
The Air Force, President Gustavo Petro, former President Iván Duque and other political leaders sent messages of condolences to the relatives of Huilense Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa, who lost his life in a tragic plane crash.

The unfortunate event occurred yesterday at 5:28 p.m., when two T-27 Tucano planes, carrying out a training mission, crashed at the Air Combat Command No. 2, located in Apiay, Meta.

As a result of this tragic incident, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) lost his life. An inspection commission was sent to the scene with the aim of carrying out an exhaustive investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

The officer was a native of Neiva, an only child and a graduate in Foreign Languages. In addition, he was an Aeronautical Administrator and had a Master’s Degree in Aeronautical Military Sciences. With more than 18 years of service in the Air Force, Lieutenant Colonel Espinosa left behind a legacy of dedication and commitment in his military career.

The Air Force expressed its condolences and solidarity to the family of the deceased pilot, as well as to each of the men and women of the Institution. In their words, they highlighted: “Pilots don’t die, they just fly higher.”

President Gustavo Petro, through his Twitter account, wrote: “An air colonel has died. Peace in his grave. My condolences to his family. Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinoza González RIP». Likewise, former President Iván Duque expressed his solidarity: “All my solidarity with the family of Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González, who died this afternoon from the collision of two ‘Super Tucano’ planes from our @FuerzaAereaCol when they were carrying out training exercises in the Apiay Military Base, in Meta».

This tragic accident mourns the Air Force and the entire Colombian nation, remembering the courage and sacrifice of the pilots who dedicate their lives to protecting the sky of our country.

