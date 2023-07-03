Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, held on Sunday afternoon in Spielberg. The reigning world champion from Red Bull had started from pole position after winning the Sprint race on Saturday and took the seventh victory in nine races run so far. In second place was Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, in third was Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull.

With this victory, Verstappen further increased his lead as leader in the standings: he now has 229 points, already 81 more than the runner-up, who is his teammate. The gaps are already very large also in the constructors’ standings: between first and second, Red Bull and Mercedes, there are 199 points.

