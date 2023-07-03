Home » New expeditions to the Titanic | Info
The company “Ocean Gate” announced plans for new expeditions to the wreck of the “Titanic” in 2024, just 10 days after the submarine “Titan” imploded, killing all passengers.

Two excursions are planned for 2024, from June 12 to 20 and from June 21 to 29. Furthermore, the 2023 mission is listed as “currently ongoing”.

The price is listed as $250,000 (about 250,000 euros) per person. This includes one scuba dive, private accommodation, all necessary training, expedition gear and all meals while on board. A maximum of six people is allowed, and the minimum age must be 17, he reports Avaz.

Accommodation includes a cabin as a bedroom and one shared bathroom. The submarine provides Wi-Fi.

Along with these details, they continue to share pictures from the expedition, as well as videos of people sharing their experiences.

An eight-day expedition

Intrepid travelers will set sail from Canada’s Atlantic coast on an eight-day expedition to dive the iconic wreck, located 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters below the surface.

Diving will not only provide an exciting and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive has a scientific goal and here you can learn more about the research we support – it says on the page “Ocean Gate“.

