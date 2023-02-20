Pinghu City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Strengthenings” continue to do a good job in construction waste disposal and transportation



In order to further standardize the transportation management of muck trucks and effectively curb illegal activities such as “throwing and dripping” of muck trucks, the Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the principles of “strict access, standardized transportation, strict law enforcement, and strengthened supervision” Measures continue to standardize the order of construction waste transportation within the jurisdiction, and continue to do a good job in the management of construction waste disposal and transportation.

One is to strengthen source approval. Pay attention to the pre-approval notification of construction waste, and constantly standardize the approval work. Through on-site notification, telephone contact, etc., the construction unit and transport unit are required to submit the administrative license application materials for approval of construction waste disposal in a timely manner, handle construction waste disposal and transportation approval, and strictly review to prevent potential safety hazards.

The second is to strengthen inspection and supervision. Pay attention to post-approval supervision, increase the frequency of inspections, expand the scope of inspections, and timely discover illegal acts in the disposal and transportation of construction waste. At the same time, according to the “Construction Waste Disposal (Transportation) Approval Letter”, post-approval supervision will be carried out on the types of construction waste disposal, receiving locations, transportation routes, transportation time, and transport vehicle license plates.

The third is to strengthen the effectiveness of law enforcement. Adhere to the principle of “timely discovery, serious investigation and punishment, and proper rectification”, and focus on cracking down on unapproved disposal of construction waste, failure to clear and transport construction waste in accordance with regulations, and random dumping and piling of construction waste. Relying on the “Pinghu City Smart Governance” system and the “Smart Urban Management” platform, perform the duties of the three-level functional departments, review and confirm the suspected smuggling and dumping of muck uploaded by electronic monitoring, and investigate and deal with illegal acts in a timely manner.

Next, the Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau will continue to comprehensively control the disposal and transportation of construction waste within the jurisdiction through various means such as source approval, strengthening supervision, and strict law enforcement, so as to help the street ecological urban and rural beauty project to a higher level.