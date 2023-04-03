During an interview, the former Barcelona soccer player, Gerard Piqué, dispatched this weekend against Shakira’s followers for the “barbaric things” that they have told him on social networks about his current partner.

“My ex-partner is Latin American, you don’t know what I’ve come to receive through social networks from people who are fans of her, but barbaric. I don’t care about anything, it’s zero, because I don’t know them at all, they are people who have no life. How important do you have to give them? It is that it is zero, you will never meet them in your life, they are like robots ”, said the former Barcelona player.

In the same way, Piqué took the opportunity to express what he thinks of ‘Session 53’, a song that Shakira made with Bizarrap and in which he unloads because of the end of their relationship.

He even questioned the Barranquillera, since: “The issue of throwing beef, which is very good, but then we don’t think about the consequences that it can have on a mental level for the people you throw beef at, and you end up very well. But then we don’t think about the other person. What has to happen, that someone commits suicide for us to say oh, oh, we have gone too far? Pique assured.

Shakira, for her part, defended herself on social networks stating that she is “proud to be Latin American”. In addition, in an interview, the singer explained that the song was an “outlet” to overcome her breakup with Piqué and that it allowed her to express her pain in a creative way. According to the artist, music is her best therapy; even, “are more effective than a visit to the psychologist, to the psychoanalyst», Shakira revealed. This allowed him to move forward in her emotional recovery process.

The song “Sesión #53”, was released in January of this year with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, it became a hit in a matter of hours, adding more than 30 million views on social networks. Shakira explained that her 10-year-old son Milan suggested that she work with Bizarrap, whom she considers the “Argentine god.”

After 12 years, the singer from Barranquilla ended her story in Barcelona and left on her private plane for Miami in the United States, in the company of her two children, Milan and Sasha.

Through her Twitter account, the singer-songwriter sent a message of thanks to those who supported her in her loving duel and to her Spanish audience.

“Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thanks to everyone who encouraged me there, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish fans who have always covered me with their love and loyalty.” Shakira commented.

On the other hand, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, stated that she will seek happiness “in another corner of the world“, thus confirming her arrival in southeast Florida, where she has a property.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea”, wrote the Colombian businesswoman.

Let’s remember that Shakira arrived in Barcelona in 2011, after making public her relationship with the former Spanish soccer player.