Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 1:46 am



Last updated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 1:47 am

United States (Ummat News) Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York from Florida to appear in court after being indicted in court. He will face indictment in court.

Donald Trump left Florida for New York on special flight B752, his flight was tracked simultaneously by 82 thousand people from around the world.

The former US President traveled on a Boeing 2J4ER-757 aircraft.

Trump’s special plane landed at New York Airport at 3:30 p.m. local time.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump was indicted before the 2016 presidential election for allegedly paying a porn star to remain silent.