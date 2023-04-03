The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, confirmed today that progress will be made in the process of installing security cameras in all the collective units that circulate in the AMBA in order to prevent murders of drivers. The news was confirmed after the meeting that Governor Axel Kicillof held with authorities from the UTA union.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The official, who arrived at the meeting at the provincial government headquarters in La Plata aboard a helicopter, recalled that a bill to install the cameras had been delayed and that in 2021 the Kicillof management delivered 2,500 million in subsidies for begin to locate the cameras.

“A Monitoring Commission will be formed with the UTA to finish installing the cameras, The companies will be intimated to place them where they are missing and to launch the Monitoring Center with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and all the technology, “added his Transportation partner, Jorge D’Onofrio.

The assaulted official and the Governor of Buenos Aires met in the afternoon at the Governor’s office with the general secretary of the UTA bus union, Roberto Fernández, to discuss security measures after the murder of driver Daniel Barrientos.

Berni was clear in demanding greater measures from the Nation and left a message to Aníbal Fernández: “We need everyone to be responsible, security is a daily construction. Lying is bad, very bad. But worse is to believe his own lies ”he asserted.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“We cannot always insist on the same thing. In February of last year I met with the President at Quinta de Olivos, I explained to him and he understood why we had to implement the Sentinel operation. Cameras were placed in buses, but they do not have a chip for direct transmission, “he said and added:” The important thing is the decision that the Minister of Transportation has taken to be able to carry out these novelties and transmit new strategies”.

“The province of Buenos Aires has a structural and multi-causal problem. Those who think it’s just a police problem are looking at the problem through a keyhole. When we arrest criminals, because we always solve all homicides, surely they must have a record and they should be in jail. But the evil of many is not consolation for a few, ”he pointed out.

I am here because we are determined to leave life to solve the problems of Buenos Aires. I have the responsibility until the last second and I do not regret anything that happened today, ”she closed.

Meanwhile, Roberto Fernández said: “We came because today we had a very unfortunate event, once again we lost a worker. This issue of insecurity worries us and we come to ask please that we find the way so that this does not happen again in the province of Buenos Aires. We are waiting for them to give us the new measures What are we going to have from now on?”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





