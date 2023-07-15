Home » PJ Harvey lost her taste for music only to discover it later through her poems
News

PJ Harvey lost her taste for music only to discover it later through her poems

by admin
PJ Harvey lost her taste for music only to discover it later through her poems

Several singers and songwriters who knew how to use words in their lyrics eventually came out with their own books. Dylan wrote two works, Morrissey his own autobiography, Nick Cave two novels and David Byrne from Talking Heads a publication about the meaning of music itself.

Among them is the English singer PJ Harvey. Last year, she published her second poetry collection Eagle and finally she used some of the poems on the latest album I Inside The Old Year Dyingwhich came out a week ago.

Poetry courses

She is known to the Slovak audience not only because she performed with great success at Pohoda in Trenčín in 2016. She has many fans who have been following her steps since her beginnings on the music scene in the first half of the 90s. Even today, this 53-year-old artist still proves that she is an exceptional singing phenomenon. And, by the way, also a very good poetess.

This is how several British critics commented on her last year’s book of poems Orlam, but the path to this book and to the new recording was not easy at all. A cycle about a little girl who grows up in rural Dorset and meets with

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

See also  This is the security in Neiva for this Good Friday

You may also like

Win an exclusive look at the stars!

Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions...

Messi to the rescue of an Inter Miami...

Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned...

The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

They fail to comply with protection of care...

Inflation is here to stay

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy