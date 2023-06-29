plan to digitize those of libraries and historical archives in Emilia-Romagna — Emilia-Romagna Region

The intervention, coordinated by the Ministry of Culture, makes available over 2.5 million euros of Pnrr funds. Offers by August 30th. The list, from Piacenza to Rimini, of the libraries and archives involved

Ready to make historical periodicals and newspapers digital published from the early eighteenth century to the first half of the twentieth century. This is to keep thousands of paper documents in the future, thus putting them a provision of the next generationsbut also to make them available today to users.

The Emilia-Romagna Region has launched a procedure to entrust the digitization operations through a specific tender of historical periodicals conserved in the libraries and historical archives of Emilia-Romagna. For the intervention, coordinated by the Ministry of Culture e financed with resources from the PnrrI’m available over 2.5 million euro and already by 2025 users will be able to consult a vast wealth of digital resources.

The intervention aims to transform historical periodicals and newspapers published from the beginning of the eighteenth century to the first half of the twentieth century into digital format: a rich heritage that will allow users to explore – with direct and simplified access – the news, the politics, customs and cultural life of local communities.

Entities registered in the business register or in the register of craft businesses that carry out coherent activities and which have performed similar services in the last five years can participate in the tender. The deadline for submission of offers is August 30, 2023: the tender will be awarded on the basis of the most economically advantageous offer identified on the basis of the best quality/price ratio.

Libraries and archives involved



The institutes involved were identified on the basis of a survey carried out by the Cultural Heritage sector of the Region which took into consideration, in particular, the integrity and state of conservation of the periodical and of the documentation and the total number of digitizable pages, net of previous interventions. Specifically, it is the: Passerini-Landi municipal library (Piacenza); Colombi Guidotti civic library (Parma); Michele Leoni civic library (Fidenza, PR); Gian Domenico Romagnosi municipal library (Salsomaggiore, Pr); service libraries and historical archive of the Municipality of Modena; municipal library of the Archiginnasio (Bologna); municipal library Giulio Cesare Croce (San Giovanni in Persiceto, Bologna); Ariostea municipal library (Ferrara); Malatesta library (Cesena) and Antonio Panizzi municipal library (Reggio Emilia).

