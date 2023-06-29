Home » Mount mz Chelsea to Manchester United for 55 million pounds
Mount mz Chelsea to Manchester United for 55 million pounds

Mount mz Chelsea to Manchester United for 55 million pounds

Willian (vlevo) z Fulhamu a Mason Mount z Chelsea | photo: AP

For Mount, a contract with an option for another year is being prepared at United. Pestupov’s fee for the English representative can increase by another five million pounds if the five conditions are met.

Mount is a Chelsea native and won the Champions League with the London club in 2021. So I have guest houses in Arnhem and Derby behind me. So far, he has played 36 games for the English national team, scoring five goals and two years ago he advanced to the Euro final.

