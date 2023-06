(LaPresse) – In Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, the white march to commemorate Nahel, the 17-year-old killed by a police officer two days ago. Hundreds of participants in the demonstration, including the young man’s mother. During the demonstration moments of tension: the police fired tear gas. (Ap/LaPresse)

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023, 5:44 pm

