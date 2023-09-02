Planters from the San Benito neighborhood come back to life

The merchants, the San Benito Community Action Board, Coomerca, the University of San Buenaventura, the Latin American Autonomous University, the Center Management and the Medellín Sectional SENA, joined with the objective of beautifying the planters of the Boyacá pedestrian passage, proposed that arose in order to give life to this territory, in which problems of street dwellers, accumulation of waste and an increase in rodents had been presenting.

This transformation process is carried out in two stages, the first was carried out on July 20, where the Boyacá passageway, Calle 51 between carreras 56 A and 57, was intervened, and the second will be carried out in the coming days, in Calle 51 between carreras 55 and 56 A.

This community initiative aims to promote community articulation, improve the aesthetics of existing planters, encourage citizen participation and promote environmental sustainability in the neighborhood.

