Plastic parts loaded: fire brigade extinguishes burning truck on A2

Recklinghausen. For reasons that are still unclear, a truck catches fire on the A2. The flames spread from the driver’s cab to the trailer. The fire brigade comes out.
The Recklinghausen fire brigade extinguished a burning truck on the A2. The motorway in the direction of Oberhausen was completely closed for the operation late Tuesday afternoon. There was a massive backlog.
The truck caught fire between the Recklinghausen-Ost and Recklinghausen-Süd junctions. The first firefighters of the southern extinguishing train were instructed by a volunteer firefighter from the Hanover fire department, who happened to be at the scene first.
Parallel to the fire-fighting attack, the emergency services removed the tarpaulins of the semi-trailer and parts of the load by hand.
Photo: Recklinghausen Fire Department
Fire spreads from the driver’s cab to the semi-trailer
The driver’s cab was already fully engulfed by this time. The fire spread to the semi-trailer. Parallel to the fire-fighting attack, the emergency services removed the tarpaulins of the semi-trailer and parts of the load by hand. The fire brigade’s efforts to extinguish the fire quickly proved successful. The truck was loaded with plastic parts.
The driver and a first responder suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital suspected of smoke inhalation. The fire service continued until 8:30 p.m. Traffic was blocked until late at night.
The fire brigade’s efforts to extinguish the fire quickly proved successful.
Photo: Recklinghausen Fire Department
(red)
WAZ newsletter: Register now for free!
The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.
More articles from this category can be found here: Vest