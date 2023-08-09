Home » Plastic parts loaded: fire brigade extinguishes burning truck on A2
Recklinghausen. For reasons that are still unclear, a truck catches fire on the A2. The flames spread from the driver’s cab to the trailer. The fire brigade comes out.

The Recklinghausen fire brigade extinguished a burning truck on the A2. The motorway in the direction of Oberhausen was completely closed for the operation late Tuesday afternoon. There was a massive backlog.

The truck caught fire between the Recklinghausen-Ost and Recklinghausen-Süd junctions. The first firefighters of the southern extinguishing train were instructed by a volunteer firefighter from the Hanover fire department, who happened to be at the scene first.

Parallel to the fire-fighting attack, the emergency services removed the tarpaulins of the semi-trailer and parts of the load by hand.

Photo: Recklinghausen Fire Department

Fire spreads from the driver’s cab to the semi-trailer

The driver’s cab was already fully engulfed by this time. The fire spread to the semi-trailer. Parallel to the fire-fighting attack, the emergency services removed the tarpaulins of the semi-trailer and parts of the load by hand. The fire brigade’s efforts to extinguish the fire quickly proved successful. The truck was loaded with plastic parts.

The driver and a first responder suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital suspected of smoke inhalation. The fire service continued until 8:30 p.m. Traffic was blocked until late at night.

The fire brigade’s efforts to extinguish the fire quickly proved successful.

Photo: Recklinghausen Fire Department

(red)

