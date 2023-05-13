“PND 2018-2022 failed to comply with black communities”

contraloria-logo

·“The discourse and the budget issue is very good but the reality when we look at the impact is completely different”, commented the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra.

· For his part, the Delegate Comptroller for the Targeted Population, Hitler Rouseau Chaverra Ovalle, considered that the gaps and inequality remain, since the real and effective advances of what was agreed with the NARP towns show an almost non-compliance state. that absolute

On the occasion of the commemoration of the National Day of Afro-Colombianity, and the month of African Heritage, the Comptroller General warns that the institutional debt with the greatest impact with these communities is the non-regulation of Law 70 of 1993.

The Comptroller General of the Republic remains concerned about the fact that important chapters of Law 70 of 1993 remain unregulated, which violates the individual and collective rights of the country’s NARP communities (Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizales and Palenqueras).

In accordance with the bases of the PND 2018-2022, the National Government committed that, by June 2020, all of Law 70/93 would be regulated. However, at its closure, three chapters remain pending regulation: Chapter IV – land use and protection of natural resources and the environment, Chapter V – mining resources, and Chapter VII – planning and promotion of economic development.

On the other hand, according to a follow-up study of the commitments signed with these communities as of December 2020, there was barely 5% compliance in the execution of the $19 billion budget agreed to make the 239 agreements established with the NARP communities a reality. the so-called Pact for Equality of Opportunities for Ethnic Groups” of the National Development Plan (PND) 2018-2022.

This was stated by the Delegate Comptroller for the Targeted Population, Hitler Rouseau Chaverra Ovalle, when setting up the conversation “Afrodiasporic Dialogues: a tribute to the history and legacy of the NARP people”, convened on the occasion of the National Afro-Colombian Day.

“We found that, as of December 31, 2022, in terms of management, 81% progress had been made, but this contrasts with the figure for that budget of $19 billion, since at the time of the study (December 2020) only it had reached a 5% compliance rate”, specified the Delegate.

“We cannot stay in the discourse”: Comptroller General

“What we have observed in practice is that the discourse and the budget issue is very good, but the reality when we go to look at the impact is completely different,” said the Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, about the evaluations. carried out by the control body in this matter.

He indicated that in this situation the CGR must make use of its preventive and concomitant control powers so that, without co-administration, it can contribute in relation to the design of a consensual policy that becomes a state policy in these aspects.

Rodríguez Becerra considered that it is necessary to look at the degree of satisfaction that communities achieve with the application of public policies and go beyond discourse, to build a more egalitarian society, where the Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizales and Palenqueras populations have a leading role. and don’t just stop at a rhetorical recognition for them.