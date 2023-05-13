The first whales arrived in Puerto Madryn and this is how they play meters from the coast

The first whales have already arrived in Puerto Madryn, like every autumn. Neighbors and visitors are already enjoying them meters from the coast on Las Canteras beach in the El Doradillo Protected Natural Area, about 15 kilometers from the coastal city of Chubut. By deep slope, they are just there to be amazed with their giant jumps and pirouettes. They seem to be having fun and from the shore locals and visitors swear at them in amazement. First detail: how they are paving a part of that section you have to make a detour of 55 kilometers to reach. Second detail: these days it’s hot. So much so that Luis Pereyra (Patagonian Fotero in the networks) realized a dip yesterday after capturing these wonderful images. “It was like a summer day, about 24°C”, says. And for the weekend the forecast indicates these maximums: on Saturday 21 °C, on Sunday 20 °C and on Monday 25 °C. So you know, just in case I put a mesh in the bag.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



One day in Las Canteras: “We missed the whales”

Due to the deep slope, cetaceans swim close to the shore. @fotero_patagonico

«We went with Claudia and two of her friends who like to walk, we had a great time. We had the expectation of seeing the whales. We were not more than ten people there. We wait a while and at high tide we saw a group of fourThey were there close by for about 50 minutes. How nice it was to see them! We missed them,” Luis account.

«We equipped ourselves to spend the day in Las Canteras, because with the asphalt it takes longer to arrive and return. So we take the thermos, the mate, the cookies and everything for barbecue: on Bañuls beach, three kilometers away, you have a place set up with stoves. They also know how to fish there,” he adds.

Settled in Madryn 38 years ago, at this point, after a lifetime of work, he has more time to go out and shoot and share it on the networks with those who could not be there at that time, as it says in its declaration of principles. That is why it has more and more followers.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



How to get to Las Canteras beach from Madryn

In red, the 55 km detour that must be taken to get to Las Canteras beach, since the 15 km from Puerto Madryn are being paved.

The road that Luis took yesterday from Puerto Madryn: 30 km of asphalt going to Punta Pirámides. “There you have to take a well-signposted detour and there are about 25 km of gravel in good condition to Las Canteras,” he describes.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Trails and viewpoint in El Doradillo

Although being so welcoming the beach seems small, stretches for 25 km. Years ago it was declared a Protected Natural Area, due to the enormous nature it protects.

In fact now there are trails that allow you to walk, between dunes and vegetation, the landscape that frames the beauty of the coast.

These tours, and access to a viewpoint, from which you can admire the sea in its entirety, are other options offered by the place.

The poster with all the information about the southern right whale. @fotero_patagonico

When do the embarked whale watching start?

As of the end of May, numerous specimens of the southern right whale begin to arrive in the Nuevo Gulf and it is an ideal time to see them on the coasts of the beaches of The Doradillo. For the sighting on board (from Puerto Piramides) we will have to be attentive to the announcement of the beginning of the season, which will most likely be the first days of June.

How much does it cost to eat and sleep in Puerto Madryn?

To eat:

A breakfast / snack is available from $800

Burger/fries/drink from $1,800, sandwich (milanesa/lomito/chicken) $1,800, large pizza/2 pint beer $2,500, seafood snack for 2 people $4,000, barbecue for 2 people $4,000.

Sleep:

1* hotels from $6,000. 4* hotels $28,000. 3* inns $16,000, 3* apart hotels $18,000, cabins $11,500, complexes $9,000, Hostels $6,500 (Private room) / $3,800. These are the base prices, they go up from there.

To get these prices it is recommended to plan ahead, because the lowest ones are the first to sell out.

How much do the activities cost in Puerto Madryn?

Tickets to Protected Natural Areas:

ANP Península Valdés: Nationals: $1300 / $600 (minors), ANP Punta Tombo. Nationals: $900 / $500 (minors), ANP Punta Loma, ANP Doradillo free of charge.

Nautical walks $20,000 (Older) – $10,000 (under 4 to 12 years of age).

go diving Baptism: $23,400 / Brevet diving: $32,500 / Snorkeling with sea lions: $30,000 / Diving with Sea Lions: $42,000.

Patagonian Dolphin Watching: (01/01 to 04/30). General: $14,500 (adults) $7,500 (minors).

Kayaks: $3,000 to $4,000 (hourly rental) / $6,000 to $7,800 (excursion)

Windsurfing: $27,000 (course of 6 classes). Mountain Bike: $4,500/$9,000 (full day rental).

More information at www.madryn.travel. Networks: @madryn.travel



