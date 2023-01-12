Listen to the audio version of the article

After the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, which took place at the beginning of the week, the government is accelerating the increasingly strategic dossier of the Pnrr, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. With the first deadlines already around the corner, scheduled for March, the imperative is to avoid accumulating delays that lead to the end of the semester with water at one’s throat.

New control room

A new control room, the first for 2023, will be held on Thursday 12 January at 3.30 pm at Palazzo Chigi. The purpose of the summit is to monitor the objectives due at the end of March and the end of June, with the verification of the planning of the activities and critical issues emerged. As far as we know, the meeting should be chaired by the Minister of European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto.

The aim is to simplify procedures

The hypothesis of moving some projects from the Pnrr to the cohesion funds is already under discussion with the EU, thus giving more time to works that would not be able to meet the strict deadlines of the plan. The prime minister and the ministers will focus first of all on how to simplify the work of the individual ministries, and for this reason each ministry will bring to the table its indications on the rules necessary to speed up the procedures, to be included in a forthcoming decree.

The technical solutions to speed up the races

These will include a number of technical measures, for example on environmental impact assessment (EIA), permits and fast track for projects. All with a view to speeding up tenders and works.

Towards new governance

The governance dossier also lands on the control room table. The structure developed by the Draghi government has never convinced the new government, which aims to change it by making the heads of the Pnrr units of the individual ministries replaceable, a position that currently reaches the end of the plan, in 2026. The idea is to have executives who ensure results, removing those that don’t work. The outline should be: first, in the next few days, the Report to Parliament on the state of implementation of the Pnrr; immediately afterwards the decree law which should make the governance of the Plan more unitary will go to the CDM.