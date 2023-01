An extraordinary Lisa Vittozzi triumphs in the individual 15 km of the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany. A simply amazing test for the champion from Sappada, perfect at shooting with a 20 out of 20 and fast on skis.

For Lisa this is the third success in her career and it comes four years after the last one, also obtained at this time of the year (there was a close brace).