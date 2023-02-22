Home News Poisonous frogs returned in Chocó
News

Poisonous frogs returned in Chocó

by admin
Poisonous frogs returned in Chocó

The ten poisonous harlequin frogs of the species Oophaga solanensis that were seized last week by the Valle del Cauca Corporation, CVC, were released in the territory of Litoral del San Juan, from where they had been illegally extracted.

This was possible due to an articulated work between environmental authorities of Valle and Chocó, and local communities, such as community councils.

During the management, a thousand fingerlings also returned to their natural habitat.

The species were going to be commercialized in Cali.

David Otero Rodríguez, a CVC official, said that “we decided that the most pertinent thing was to reintroduce the animals into their natural habitat.”

Rodríguez stated that “obtaining information from the person who claimed to be the holder of these, we realized that the individuals came from the San Juan coast, in the jurisdiction of Chocó.”

Education

Both institutions have been carrying out pertinent actions so that the communities understand the importance of keeping these species in their places of origin.

According to Juan Carlos Mena, a Codechocó official, “they are raising awareness about the importance of not removing wildlife specimens from their natural site, specifically those that are in a degree of vulnerability, since they suffer alterations due to the excessive manipulation, which is also a crime.”

Thanks to the articulated work, a quick action was taken that allowed the protection of amphibians and confiscated fish. It is worth noting that each species has an important function in the ecosystem and must be conserved in their natural distribution areas.

You may also like

The Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of the...

Rhino and VisualARQ Online Course for Architects (February...

Fuerza Ciudadana seeks to gain ground as a...

Better serve Chinese-style modernization and capital development in...

Transporters will block several roads in Popayán on...

Wall Street Falls After Walmart Disappointment By Investing.com

Socialized project to finance paving of the Alto...

Taxi drivers strike Wednesday February 22 in Medellín.

increasingly recycled and traceability

US approves extradition to Peru of former President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy