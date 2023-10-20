Home » Poland: Man arrested for stealing dummy bin until shopping store closes
A man has been arrested for stealing from a local shopping center after it was closed, police in the Polish capital, Warsaw, have said.

Before the robbery, the man stood outside a shop window and posed as a dummy used to display clothes.

In the CCTV, a 22-year-old man is seen standing still in the store window holding a bag.

Polish police say that when the man was standing in the window, staff and shoppers did not see anything out of the ordinary.

The police said in a statement that the 22-year-old youth, who had a bag in his hand, pretended to be a dummy and stood motionless in front of the shop window. Thus, they wanted to avoid the cameras so that their true nature would not come out.’

The man stole from the jewelery stand after the shopping center was closed.

On another occasion, they went to a restaurant to eat, police said. They then went under the roller shutters at the entrance of a shop to change their clothes into new clothes.

They then returned to eat some more food, but eventually the security personnel spotted them and called the police.

According to the police, the man is also accused of stealing from another shopping center. Police alleged that they stole cash from the cash counters at the shopping center and tried to steal other goods after the shopping mall closed.

The accused can be sentenced to 10 years in prison. He has been sent to jail for three months.

