Angelus Apatrida – Aftermath

achieved with their self-titled album Angelus Apatrida Not only did they reach the top of the Spanish charts, they also made it into the hit lists of German-speaking countries. The quartet’s thrash sound shows a band on the verge of making a big splash for years and is exploring various facets of their favorite genre with growing enthusiasm. This is exactly what the successor is trying to do: the one mixed by Zeuss „Aftermath“ skillfully breaks down the last boundaries.

The heart of the album impressively demonstrates how far the Spaniards have come. “To Whom It May Concern” takes up eight and a half minutes, giving you all the time in the world to build tension and complex madness. And that’s what happens here all the time, because when it finally starts briskly after a long intro, you think you’re hearing a new band. This brings back memories of Trivium’s clear singing records, modern and yet true to the roots of the genre. In addition, Guillermo Izquierdo sings better than ever, becomes the conductor of the wild journey and turns out to be a master of his craft, especially in the quiet middle section. When the track takes off again for the big finale, any remaining doubts are eliminated.

At the same time, you dare to do a lot, accompanied by all sorts of guests. Rap artist Sho-Hai appears in “What Kills Us All” and gives the brash thrasher exciting crossover potential and is anything but a foreign body. Queensryche voice Todd La Torre will contest the final. “Vultures And Butterflies” has a classic metal flair and combines angry, rough energy with an anthemic character. Hatebreed mastermind Jamey Jasta joins in on “Snob” and kicks ass in another crossover light song. But it can also be done all alone, as the powerful “Gernika” with its oversized chorus and the complex, ultra-modern “Cold” demonstrate very impressively.

What has been hinted at from album to album is now finally happening: Angelus Apatrida are going through the roof, with growing enthusiasm. The Spaniards have always had their own thrash identity, but they’ve finally managed to capture it on record with great success. Strong guests, a few more modern elements, plus classic anthems and powerful speed devils – “Aftermath” has everything your heart desires and really goes wild, especially in the epic moments. Strong songwriting, powerful riffs, exuberant creativity and banger after banger underline the Spaniards’ best work to date.

Rating: 9/10

Available from: October 20, 2023

Available via: Century Media (Sony Music)

Slider-Pic (c) Javier Bragado

