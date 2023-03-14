The police in Dresden temporarily arrested a 17-year-old youth after a chase and several accidents on Tuesday. As a spokesman for the police MDR SACHSEN says, the man at the tunnel entrance in Stauffenbergallee had damaged several cars with a Ford. Three fellow inmates fled on foot. According to the police, the driver jumped into a VW Caddy, which is said to have been standing on the side of the road with the engine running. He fled through the tunnel at the Waldschlösschen to the other side of the Elbe.

According to the police, there were further accidents as a result, until the driver finally got into oncoming traffic on Winterbergstraße and crashed into a minibus. When he wanted to get out again and flee, he was held by a witness and finally arrested by the police for the time being. The 17-year-old was slightly injured. The accidents resulted in property damage of several tens of thousands of euros. The police are still investigating the background. The suspicion is also examined as to whether the other occupants of the Ford were illegally brought to Germany.