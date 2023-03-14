Status: 03/14/2023 9:39 p.m

SV Elversberg was not able to end their winning streak of the last games on Tuesday (03/14/23). In Munich, the team did not get beyond a draw. The game ended 1:1.

The carefree, relaxed style of play with which SV Elversberg literally took the league by storm has been somewhat lost in recent weeks. On Saturday the team had to a 2-2 draw against Meppen at the bottom of the table.

The goal for the game against 1860 Munich was clear: SVE wanted to stop this series. Against the Munich Lions they should finally get three points again.

Early goal for SVE

From Saarland’s point of view, the beginning is promising: Elversberg plays offensively, the lions stand deep so as not to be overwhelmed by fast counterattacks. In the first few minutes, the soccer players get a lot of free kicks from the Kaiserlinde. Nick Woltemade and Robin Fellhauer create good chances, but fail due to the excellent defense of Löwen keeper Marco Hiller.

But just a few minutes later, the well-deserved first goal for the Saarlanders came – Nico Antonitsch netted a cross from Rochelt. The header unstoppable for the goalkeeper from 1860 Munich. Ten minutes later, the keeper saves his team again from Elversberg extending the lead.

Surprising goal by the lions

The guests continue to determine the game until in the 34th minute, almost out of nowhere, the goal falls to equalize. Vrenezi plays on Joseph Boyamba, who hits the goal with a cross.

The goal shook the hosts awake, they now come into play better. However, neither team scored another goal until half-time – the teams went into the dressing room with a 1-1 draw.

Exciting minute at the end of the game

After the break, Elversberg remains the game-determining team. Actually, the Saarlanders should have been in the lead for a long time, but they leave too many opportunities – and also fail again and again due to the goalkeeper of the lions.

Towards the end of the game, Munich became more active and Marius Wörl almost gave the hosts the lead, but his shot landed on the inside of the post. Then in the 90th minute another great chance for Munich, but they couldn’t convert it.

In added time, Horst Steffen’s team almost managed a lucky punch. In the 92nd minute, Woltemade almost scored from the box, but Verlaat managed to deflect the shot. In the end it was a 1-1 draw.

Next chance for a threesome on Sunday

With 59 points, the SVE is still in first place in the table. Elversberg is challenged again on Sunday. Then the team welcomes Halleschen FC. The game starts at 1 p.m.

The SR radio news also reported on this topic on March 14, 2023.

