He San San Festival closes its line-up with the addition of three new names and adding a wide program of DJ’s in the SanSan Club. Remember that it will take place throughout the days 6 to 8 April. These three new artists are Cora Yako, Sienna y a child has been lost.

We already knew that the San San Festival poster had a long list of attractive names such as those of Love Of Lesbian, Zahara, Phoenix, Guitarricadelafuente, Leiva, Milky Chance, Alizzz, Viva Suecia, Lori Meyers, Sen Senra, Dorian, Carolina Durante, Cupido And a long etcetera. Now the list – go through it all on the festival official website– is expanded with three last artists: Cora Yako, Sienna y a child has been lost.

In addition, all the DJ’s that will be part of the program complete the program. SanSan Cluba space dedicated to dance where we can enjoy the sessions of Mondo Insonoro, Maadraassoo, Dj Paullie Wants A Cracker y Qsade, Inés Hernand Dj Set, The Dirty Playerz, PMK, Superframe, Cori Matius, Bita, Angelpop y Robin Tooth.

Season tickets and day tickets are still available at this linkSo now you can get yours.

