POLICE EVENTS « cde News

OFFICER ASSAULTS HIGHWAY POLICE

CENTRAL (Special Envoy). The non-commissioned inspector of the road Jesús Alfonso filed a complaint for serious assault after receiving a blow to the face during a routine check on the Luque-San Lorenzo route. The uniformed officer detained a couple who were riding an irregular motorcycle where the perpetrator did not have a reflective vest or helmet, important elements for night traffic.

The driver and aggressor was identified as Petty Officer 2 Gustavo Adolfo Florentín Silva, 29 years old, who in 2022 had served a minimum sentence of five years in prison after being accused of painful homicide for the death of the liberal leader Rodrigo Quintana.

The deputy chief of said police unit indicated that, according to the report, Florentín Silva refused to hand over his motorcycle, which also did not have a license plate. In the interim, there would have been a discussion that ended with the attack on the Cominera agent, who had to be treated at a health center due to bleeding from his nose.

The petty officer fled after the fact and left his identity card in the hands of traffic agents. The complaint has already been sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and is in charge of the fiscal agent Dora Nohl.

FIGHT BETWEEN BROTHERS ENDS WITH ONE OF THEM STABBED

HERNANDARIAS. (Special delivery). A transvestite was arrested tonight after stabbing his brother with a table knife, after an argument generated during a round of drinks. The event occurred on a public highway in the Valle del Sol neighborhood of this city.

The victim was Juan Frutos Guachiré, 22 years old, who has a history of aggravated robbery, sexual coercion, robbery and resistance, who was injured in the right intercostal part. The detainee was identified as Jorge Daniel Frutos Guachiré, 21 years old.

The alleged perpetrator stated that shortly before the event he was drinking alcoholic beverages with his brother until they had a heated argument, where he allegedly received a punch to the face and reacted by stabbing his brother. Given this, he was deprived of his freedom, while his brother was transferred to the District Hospital, where he received assistance and was later discharged.

The prosecutor on duty, Natalia Montanía, verbally ordered the preventive detention of Jorge Daniel.

DRUNK AT THE WHEEL SUFFERS INCIDENT ON PERU AVENUE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE- (Special Envoy). The event occurred on Avenida República del Perú, where a man who was under the influence of alcohol lost control of his vehicle and ended up entering a yuyal. The shot was left with material damage, while the driver tested positive for the breathalyzer.

According to the data, the agents of the 46th Subcommissioner went to the scene to check on a traffic accident alert and upon arrival they saw a blue Toyota Premio vehicle in a yuyal with material damage and no occupants.

According to bystanders, minutes before the arrival of the police patrol car, a man got out of the vehicle in an apparent drunken state. Immediately afterwards, a private tow truck was requested to move the vehicle to the police station, while the owner identified as Lucio Romero Aguirre, 53 years old, domiciled at km 6.5, Acaray side, Villa Elvira fraction of this city, appeared.

Subsequently, the vehicle and the driver were transferred to the Subcommissioner of the San Juan neighborhood. Then it was subjected to the breathalyzer test, the result of which was 0.958 mg/L.

The fact was communicated to the assistant prosecutor Rodrigo Aranda, who by order of the prosecutor Julio Paredes ordered that the vehicle be retained.

A YOUNG MAN WAS ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY HIS PARTNER

COLONEL OVIEDO. (Special delivery). An 18-year-old boy identified as Marcos Josué Hobecker Ferreira, was killed tonight with a bullet to the forehead that was apparently fired by his partner, Irma Estela Ramírez Romero, 18 years old. So far the exact cause of how the event happened is unknown.

The murder of the young man occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in front of a farm called “Che Jazmín”, located at km 134 Py 08 that crosses this city. In the place, an integration tournament of the Faculty of Production Sciences (FCP) of the National University of Caaguazú (UNCA) was held, where the fatal victim was participating.

The weapon used for the crime was a Glock brand pistol, 380mm caliber that was apparently fired by the young woman. Irma Estela Ramírez Romero and whose firearm was abandoned at the scene.

The fatal victim was quickly helped by volunteer firefighters to the Colonel Oviedo Regional Hospital in this city, but he already arrived with no sign of life.

I point out that the young woman accused of the act has already been arrested and is at the disposal of the prosecutor on duty, Edgar Torales, I also indicated that other young people named Adolfo Ramiro Galeano, 20 years old, were arrested in view of the fact that, after the crime , I touch the firearm used for the homicide.

The fatal victim lived in the Santa Lucia neighborhood of Coronel Oviedo, while the alleged couple lived in the Espinillo neighborhood, which is also in this city.

The prosecutor on duty, Edgar Torales, is on the site in order to investigate the real circumstances of the events.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING FRUSTARS ASSAULT INTENT

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO. (Special delivery). Two subjects who arrived on board a motorcycle to the commercial premises “El championazo” in the General Díaz neighborhood located on Teniente Herrero avenue and General Bernardino Caballero with the supposed intention of perpetrating an assault, but ended up fleeing without achieving their purpose, when one of them missed a shot from the sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun he was carrying. Fortunately there were no injuries, although the projectile caused material damage.

Gunther Daniel Ehrefried Segovia, owner of the premises, reported that one of them got out with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and that by mistake he missed a shot and ended up fleeing without being able to complete the robbery.

