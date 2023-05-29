POLICE EVENTS « cde News

OVERTURNED BY DIVING MOTORCYCLISTS OFF LOCATED

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Special envoy) The motorcyclists crossed the central promenade and came out, according to the driver.

A vehicle overturned this morning, at km 8.5, on the PY 02 route, from Ciudad del Este. The driver stated that two motorcyclists came up to him, which he diverted and ended up overturning violently.

The driver, David Riveros, said that he was going towards the center, when two motorcyclists came up to him, since they would have improperly crossed the central promenade. Dodging them, he ended up flipping over. His vehicle, a small truck, ended up on the other road that goes in the direction of Asunción.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclists quickly disappeared from the scene.

Riveros escaped almost uninjured, which he said was because he was wearing a seatbelt. This was subjected to the breathalyzer test by agents of the Highway Patrol, and it returned a negative result.

SICARIATE ATTEMPT: THEY ASKED ABOUT HIM AND OPENED FIRE

LAMBARE (Special Envoy) Victim thought the perpetrator was an acquaintance and went out into the street. When they opened fire, he entered and the perpetrators fled.

Hugo Matías B., 28, arrived with his girlfriend at his parents’ house, where he was the victim of an attempted hitman. It was 7:00 p.m. yesterday when a motorcycle stopped in front of the house located in the San Roque de Lambaré neighborhood, where one of the occupants got out, applauded, and when they answered him, he asked for “Matías.”

Hearing his name from the window, he thought it was a friend and went out into the street as if to receive him.

“At that moment, the person who was on board the motorcycle was already starting to fire the shots, thank God it did not hit due to the humanity of the victim,” said Commissioner Vega, deputy chief of the 16 Central police station that intervened in the fact.

The impacts ended up against a tree that was in front of the house and by the house. The lead was rescued by agents from the Criminalistics department who arrived at the scene to collect the evidence.

The commissioner commented that, according to the victim, there were four shots that he heard. However, it was only two leads that the specialized agents lifted from the crime scene. “Only two remains of the projectile could be lifted,” said the agent.

The boy told the participants that they suspect that the attack would come from a person who is being held in Tacumbú, who would be his girlfriend’s ex-partner. “We are still in the investigation stage,” Vega said.

According to the data, the couple does not live in the place. The girl lives elsewhere and the boy lives with his parents, so the young man decided to leave the family home for the safety of his own relatives.

Everything that happened was communicated to the prosecutor Yrides Ávila to start the investigations into the case.

CARGO OF MARIJUANA WAS SEIZED ON THE BANKS OF THE PARANÁ RIVER

SALTOS DEL GUAIRÁ (Special Envoy) The national police once again seized a drug shipment on the banks of the Paraná River in the jurisdiction of Saltos del Guairá.

Personnel from the anti-narcotics department of the national regional police No. 1 Saltos del Guairá, managed to seize a significant amount of marijuana pressed on the banks of the Paraná river around 7:00 a.m. this Wednesday.

The operation was accompanied by the fiscal agent Meiji Udagawa of the anti-narcotics unit of the aforementioned city. So far, the amount in kilos seized has not been reported since the shipment is being transported by water. The intervention yielded no detainees.

THEY RELEASED “BY ERROR” A CONVICTED OF ABUSE

CENTRAL (Special Envoy) An inmate convicted of sexual abuse was released due to an apparent “administrative error.” The man was being held at the Tacumbú National Penitentiary.

The Vice Minister of Justice, Letizia Sanabria, told Radio Ñanduti that the prisoner Luis Morínigo had three criminal cases, although only two appeared in the records of the Ministry of Justice and also of the National Police.

The first case was filed on April 14, 2020, the second on April 14, 2023, and the last one -related to an alleged act of rape- only in the year 2040.

“In Police Judicials it was also verified and the third was not listed either,” he said.

The authorities became aware of what happened yesterday when the defense lawyer went to meet with his client in jail and realized that he had already been released.

“I want to believe that it could have been an administrative error. It may have been filed badly, but it was not listed in the National Police either, that is what attracts attention, ”she added during the radio interview.

Sanabria announced that they have already referred the case to the Department of Internal Affairs and Anti-Corruption of the Ministry of Justice, so that a preliminary investigation can be carried out.

