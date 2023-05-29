Works advance in Cristo Rey

The works of the Integral Project of Cristo Rey are 37% advanced.

This was announced by the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, who accompanied his District cabinet, made a tour of this initiative that is being carried out in the Los Andes corregimiento, and that seeks to safeguard the environment and establish this monument as a reference tourist to the world.

Ospina said that “this is a work of a cultural, religious, environmental and sports order that we exalt with this project; Perhaps some people do not understand the importance of having an environmental corridor that connects the flat area with the monument and this is essential to the extent that it manages to maintain a path of life and a space for the breeze to run to the east”.

During this tour, the president of Caleños asked the leaders of the agencies to work in an articulated way to guarantee that the project and that it has all the necessary instruments to offer its visitors the best experience.

Advance

For her part, Martha Hernández, Cali’s Housing Secretary, said that “the works are advancing rapidly, we are 37% complete and we have made this tour to finalize the details of each of the elements that we have here, all the dependencies are articulated for the delivery of the project”.

The official recalled that there is an investment of $33 billion in the project, which includes the audit work that will be delivered in October.

In the area, the landscaping adaptation and the recovery of the 50 hectares incinerated in days past will be carried out, as well as the luminaries of the monument and the transfer of the antennas anchored on this tutelary hill.

