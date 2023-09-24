POLICE EVENTS « CDE News

MAN WHO PLANNING TO ASSAULT HIS MOTHER-IN-LAW IS ARRESTED

PRESIDENT FRANCO (special envoy) Two men were arrested after it was discovered that they were planning to carry out a million-dollar home invasion to the detriment of the mother-in-law of one of the suspects. The victim found out about the plan and asked the agents of the Investigation Department for help.

These are Diego Armando Moriz Herrero (32) and Víctor Hugo González (32), the latter son-in-law of the victim, who were captured this Thursday shortly after 02:00 approximately, at kilometer 6, Monday side, Padre Misericordioso neighborhood from this city.

According to the data, Anilce González de Fernández (60) showed up this morning at the Alto Paraná Investigation Department base to ask for help when she learned that they were planning to assault her.

González said that the objective of the criminals was to steal G. 200 million from him, the product of the sale of a truck that he had won in a raffle. He explained that he found out about her when a person approached him and asked him for G. 500,000 in exchange for providing him with information about the assault plan, which involved someone close to her.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police officers reported the case to the Public Ministry and carried out the investigative work that culminated in the capture of two suspects, one of them the son-in-law of the woman who was going to be a victim of the robbery.

Messages compromise the detainees

Chief Commissioner Jorge Vidallet, head of the Alto Paraná Investigations Department, said that the arrest of the suspects occurred when they were on their way to carry out the home invasion. In addition, they accessed text messages that linked them to the incident under investigation.

The background of the case was made known to prosecutor Viviana Sánchez, from Criminal Unit No. 2 of the Zonal Prosecutor’s Office of Presidente Franco, who ordered the arrest of the suspects.

Hitmen KILL SON OF ALLEGED NARCO GRINGO GONZÁLEZ

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) Charles González, son of alleged drug trafficker Clemencio Gringo González, was shot to death by hitmen in the heart of Pedro Juan Caballero. The man confronted his attackers and there was a chase and exchange of shots.

There is also talk of two people who were hit by gunshots, they were taken to healthcare centers. According to data collected by the participants, the alleged perpetrators were traveling aboard a car, the other characteristics of which are unknown.

HE SHOT HIS COUSIN WHILE THEY WERE HUNTING PIGEONS

CAAGUAZU (special envoy) A 10-year-old boy is hospitalized and has a reserved prognosis, after receiving a compressed air gun shot in the head.

The First Officer, Néstor Alderete, from the 15th police station of José Domingo Ocampos, Caaguazú, spoke with Chaco Boreal 1330 AM and commented that the 10 and 11 year old children were with an adult hunting pigeons, in a field located in the Zapallo company . However, at one point, the 11-year-old boy fired the gun and the bullet went through the forehead of the other 10-year-old.

“It appears to be an accidental shot, they were hunting pigeons among cousins. One shot the other in the forehead, the minor’s prognosis is reserved, apparently the bullet passed through the bone of the skull,” said the police officer.

The child was helped by the father to the Ciudad del Este Hospital, but due to his serious condition, he was transferred to Asunción, according to the latest report that the Police had.

POLICE KIDNAPPED TECHNICIAN TO FIX HIS AIR WELL

KENNEDY CAPIATA (SPECIAL ENVY) A refrigeration technician was kidnapped at gunpoint by a police officer to find a solution to an air conditioner that he installed a month ago and that never worked well.

The incident was reported last night at Police Post 1 by José Julian Arguello Jara (26), a refrigeration technician who pointed out that the 37-year-old Petty Officer Aldo Andrés Carvallo Gayoso was responsible for the incident.

Agents from the aforementioned base said that they were alerted by Luis Arguello Gavilán, the victim’s uncle, who told them that he was doing installation work in a house and that at one point around 7 p.m. they went out to buy an air conditioning support. When he reached a bridge, a Toyota IST blocked his path and the agent, with a firearm in his hand, pointed it at José Julian, who was driving a truck.

José Julia was taken out by the police and put into his car, who went to his house to solve the problem of an air conditioner that José had installed a month ago for two million guaraníes. When José realized that the truck now driven by his uncle was not following them, he told the agent that it had starting problems and that it had possibly stopped from his uncle.

The agent returned to look for the truck where the tools were and there he was detained by the police from the Police Post.

A 357 Magnún revolver was seized from the noncommissioned officer’s possession. The case was reported to Hugo Pérez.

comment

comment