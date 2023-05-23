Police failed to nab Khadija Shah, the alleged main character of May 9 attacks

Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 2:24 pm

Lahore: In order to arrest Khadija Shah, who was involved in the Jinnah House attack, raids were conducted at 3 places by the police, but they could not be found.

Khadija Shah, the main suspect involved in the Jinnah House attack, is still not in the hands of the police. According to sources, the police raided 2 places in Gulberg and a house in Bahria Town to catch Khadija Shah, but could not find any trace of her.

Police say Khadija Shah had taken shelter at Meher Tareen’s house, but escaped an hour before the raid, and is using a friend’s SIM.

On the other hand, Meher Tareen says that there was no contact with Khadija Shah after leaving the flat. DIG Investigation Kamran Adil says that Khadija Shah will be arrested soon.

It should be noted that Khadija Shah, the alleged main suspect in the attack on Jinnah House Lahore, escaped after eluding the police team on May 19. The CCTV footage of the suspect’s escape was revealed.