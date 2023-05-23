Home » Police failed to nab Khadija Shah, the alleged main character of May 9 attacks
News

Police failed to nab Khadija Shah, the alleged main character of May 9 attacks

by admin
Police failed to nab Khadija Shah, the alleged main character of May 9 attacks

Khadija Shah will be arrested soon. Police, file photo

Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 2:24 pm

Lahore: In order to arrest Khadija Shah, who was involved in the Jinnah House attack, raids were conducted at 3 places by the police, but they could not be found.

Khadija Shah, the main suspect involved in the Jinnah House attack, is still not in the hands of the police. According to sources, the police raided 2 places in Gulberg and a house in Bahria Town to catch Khadija Shah, but could not find any trace of her.

Police say Khadija Shah had taken shelter at Meher Tareen’s house, but escaped an hour before the raid, and is using a friend’s SIM.

On the other hand, Meher Tareen says that there was no contact with Khadija Shah after leaving the flat. DIG Investigation Kamran Adil says that Khadija Shah will be arrested soon.

It should be noted that Khadija Shah, the alleged main suspect in the attack on Jinnah House Lahore, escaped after eluding the police team on May 19. The CCTV footage of the suspect’s escape was revealed.

See also

A case has been registered against PTI leaders by Sarwar Road police station. File photo

Bails dismissed on grounds of non-compliance, Fawad Chaudhry and Raja Shakeel Zaman’s interim bail extended till June 3 on non-completion of investigation

See also  Changzhou Airport: From March 26, Changzhou Airport will implement the summer flight plan

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

About security systems in Dosquebradas

Tumor removed with minimally invasive surgery in Bari...

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin leads a delegation to...

ILO and UNICEF organize international seminar on challenges...

Stumbles in total peace

Turkey: elections, academic freedom and post-coup “purges” /...

Congress of Peru declares López Obrador ‘persona non...

[Hong Kong News]Nearly 6,000 people who are worried...

The lieutenant’s tales: a field like many others…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy