Police Huila celebrated Mother’s Day in the nursing home of Íquira

Gifts, cake, serenade and lots of fun were part of this great celebration for the elderly

In order to exalt and recognize the work done one day by the mothers of the ‘Nuestra Casa’ geriatric home in the municipality of Íquira, the Huila Police Department, through the Prevention and Citizen Education Group and with the support of the private company, arrived to share with the elderly, who each enjoyed the activities carried out by the uniformed.

Music, gifts, dancing and lots of fun were part of this great activity that allowed a space for recreation for all attendees, including volunteers who care for the elderly.