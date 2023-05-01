Police: Incidents at “revolutionary” May Day demonstrations

Left-wing and radical left-wing groups had called for a demonstration on Labor Day under the motto “Revolutionary May Day”. photo

May Day is traditionally a day for demonstrations by left-wing extremist groups. In recent years, however, it has become relatively quiet about their actions. There were a few incidents on Monday.

On Labor Day, as in several German cities, radical groups called for protests. There were also clashes between the mostly left-wing and left-wing extremist demonstrators and the police.

At a demonstration organized by anarchists in Hamburg, officials surrounded a group of several dozen masked people. A black block of around 150 people had previously delayed the march by refusing to remove their masks. According to the police, a total of around 1,000 people took part in the demonstration by the “Black-Red May 1st” alliance. After the intervention of the police, the leader of the meeting broke up the rally.

“Revolutionary May Day” demonstration in Berlin

The so-called “Revolutionary May Day” demonstration in Berlin started in the early evening with several thousand people. The train wanted to run from Neukölln to Kreuzberg – past a new police station at Kottbusser Tor. The police expected 10,000 to 15,000 participants. In previous years, there were outbreaks of violence at the demonstration, mainly by left-wing rioters.

Various blocks, including many participants dressed in black, formed up. Palestinian flags were also seen and anti-Israel chants were heard. The Jewish Forum rated some calls on Twitter as anti-Semitic. The police had planned a total of 6,300 emergency services.

Police intervened several times in Stuttgart

At a similar “Revolutionary May Day” demonstration in Stuttgart, the police said they had to intervene several times. A police spokesman said that activists from the left-wing extremist spectrum had masked themselves, did not pass on conditions and drowned out announcements by officials with loud music. After throwing a red smoke bomb, the officers used pepper spray. According to the police, several people had to be treated for eye irritation. The organizer ended the rally, demonstrators are said to have ignited pyrotechnics again.

Earlier, some left-wing extremist protesters threw smoke bombs at regular Labor Day rallies, a police spokesman said. The officers used pepper spray and batons.

According to the police, around 500 people came together in Gera (Thuringia) in the afternoon for a demonstration against a right-wing extremist elevator with around 700 participants. The police were on site in large numbers.

dpa