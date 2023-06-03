Home » Police recover millionaire sum of money in Cali
News

by admin
Thefts became a daily scenario in Santiago de Cali; sometimes uncontrollable scourge for city authorities.

However, the timely reaction of the Cali Metropolitan Police in these events generally leads to captures and even important recoveries.

This double success occurred with the capture of a subject who committed a theft of a woman. In addition, the uniformed recovered a millionaire booty that belongs to the victim.

According to the Police report, a citizen was moving, presumably, walking through the Industrial neighborhood, located in commune 8 to the northeast of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

From one moment to the next, a young man snatches the bag in which he carried 35 million pesos.

It is not precise whether that sum would have been withdrawn from a financial institution or it corresponded to a business, in cash.

“Immediately this reason from the Police arrives through the radio station, the uniformed officers arrive at the scene in a timely manner. At the moment of being intercepted, the cash, the traumatic weapon, seven cartridges and a supplier for it were found. This person is left before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation who will define his judicial situation, “the official report detailed.

