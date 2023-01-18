The inmate Heli José Quintero Sánchez, investigated for sexual abuse against a minor, died at the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital in Valledupar with tuberculosis.

The National Police reported that Quintero Sánchez had been deprived of his liberty for ten months in the police unit after being captured in the municipality of Pelaya for the crimes of abusive carnal access with a child under 14 years of age and a sexual act with a child under 14 years of age. .

According to the authorities, the man suffered from tuberculosis and presented health problems that forced him to be taken to the care center where he died. However, his body was transferred to confirm the causes of death.

Heli José Quintero Sánchez is the fourth prisoner to die in the capital of Cesar. The first three cases occurred in the Valledupar Maximum and Medium Security Penitentiary, known as ‘La Tramacúa’.

“What we know from the establishment itself is that they are isolated events that have been occurring due to natural deaths due to complications of some diseases and that death occurs,” said Ciro Pérez, official in charge of prison affairs of the Municipal Ombudsman.

On January 11, the Ombudsman also analyzed the unfortunate scenario with the directors of prison establishments and health secretariats to rule out any epidemic.

“The municipal Health Secretariat carried out some covid tests inside the establishment (La Tramacúa) and they are doing everything possible to rule out this type of situation related to respiratory diseases or covid-19,” Pérez pointed out.

The Institute of Legal Medicine, for its part, has carried out specialized examinations that are sent to other venues to confirm the causes of death of those deprived of liberty.

The first inmates to die are Germán Segundo Iguarán Ramírez, alias Chacho, Lugo Bustamante Riascos, alias Tatabro, leader of the ‘La Local’ gang from Buenaventura, and Milton de Jesús López Jiménez, 20, who allegedly took his own life.