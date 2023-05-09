Home » Polimaturín captured three brothers for assaulting a man in Los Pinos
News

Polimaturín captured three brothers for assaulting a man in Los Pinos

by admin
Polimaturín captured three brothers for assaulting a man in Los Pinos

Police officers from Polimaturín captured three brothers for physically and verbally assaulting a relative

Polimaturín captured three brothers

Police officers from Polimaturín captured three brothers for physically and verbally assaulting a relative in the Los Pinos sector, Alto de Los Godos parish.

This was announced by the general commissioner of the aforementioned body, Colonel (FANB) Antonio Pérez Luis, who explained that the apprehended were identified as Abelardo Gustavo Rivero (53), Daniel Jose Rivero (45) and Dixo Jose Rivero (54).

In the same way, the Colonel explained that the aforementioned subjects entered the house of his family member wanting to take his belongings, but since the victim prevented them from doing so, they attacked his humanity, causing various injuries to his body.

The case was left to the order of the 2nd Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry.

laverdaddemonagas.com whatsapp image 2023 05 08 at 12.06.51 pm 1

Also read: Under 14 years old, he took his own life in San Vicente after being punished

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  Recruitment in Jiangsu makes "over 86 years old go away" people lament "abandoned by the country" (Figure) Job hunting | Unemployed | 35 years old | Work | China | Mainland | Retired |

You may also like

Fausto Tinelli’s mother: “Trento is back my city”...

Imran Khan Arrested – Naibaat

Tullis Vista Hermosa, champions in the National Microsoccer...

Treat customers with sincerity and practice internal skills——Observation...

The farmer Tonino, “it’s the end with grasshoppers...

No violence was done on Imran Khan, Interior...

The millionaire raffle that everyone is talking about....

Judo: World Championships; for Lombardo is silver in...

US disabled Russian spyware used for two decades

“Heilongjiang on the Bite of the Tongue·Fiery Qiqihar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy