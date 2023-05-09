Polimaturín captured three brothers for assaulting a man in Los Pinos

Police officers from Polimaturín captured three brothers for physically and verbally assaulting a relative

Police officers from Polimaturín captured three brothers for physically and verbally assaulting a relative in the Los Pinos sector, Alto de Los Godos parish.

This was announced by the general commissioner of the aforementioned body, Colonel (FANB) Antonio Pérez Luis, who explained that the apprehended were identified as Abelardo Gustavo Rivero (53), Daniel Jose Rivero (45) and Dixo Jose Rivero (54).

In the same way, the Colonel explained that the aforementioned subjects entered the house of his family member wanting to take his belongings, but since the victim prevented them from doing so, they attacked his humanity, causing various injuries to his body.

The case was left to the order of the 2nd Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry.

