Scam in the sale of cattle: there are seven complaints against a couple from Río Cuarto

Four rural producers -three from Pincen and another from Huinca Renancó- denounced that a couple of Fourth quarter he cheated them on the purchase of property. The producers claim $70 million.

Apparently, the couple bought animals with checks that, at the time of collection, appeared as reported and with the order not to be paid.

In this context, the investigating prosecutor’s office headed by Marcelo Saragusti began to investigate the reported event that began in March of this year.

Now, three new cases were known, so the number of affected producers would be seven.

Luis Sánchez, the lawyer representing the complainants, told Cable Digital that the new testimonies will be incorporated into the initial complaint filed in the Huinca Renancó courts.

