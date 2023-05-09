Home » Scam in the sale of cattle: there are seven complaints against a couple from Río Cuarto
Entertainment

Scam in the sale of cattle: there are seven complaints against a couple from Río Cuarto

by admin
Scam in the sale of cattle: there are seven complaints against a couple from Río Cuarto

On Friday, May 5, a “bomb” exploded in the courts of Huinca Renancoin the south of the province of Córdoba.

Four rural producers -three from Pincen and another from Huinca Renancó- denounced that a couple of Fourth quarter he cheated them on the purchase of property. The producers claim $70 million.

  • More news from Rio Cuarto

Apparently, the couple bought animals with checks that, at the time of collection, appeared as reported and with the order not to be paid.

In this context, the investigating prosecutor’s office headed by Marcelo Saragusti began to investigate the reported event that began in March of this year.

Now, three new cases were known, so the number of affected producers would be seven.

Luis Sánchez, the lawyer representing the complainants, told Cable Digital that the new testimonies will be incorporated into the initial complaint filed in the Huinca Renancó courts.

Newsletter

If you are interested in receiving news from Rio Cuarto in your email every week, subscribe for free to this newsletter in the space below.

See also  39-year-old Britney just got the first iPad tablet computer in her life

You may also like

They arrest a man and recover two motorcycles...

Larreta prevails over Bullrich in the internal according...

They ransacked the house of the young merchant...

Mike Aquilina Q&A on early Christianity

Demichelis recovers Paulo Díaz to face Talleres: the...

A tricolor Vespa 50 Special for the Pope

David Bisbal will return to Argentina as part...

Totò’s Cadillac sold. Here’s who won the auction...

Online appointments for the key procedure that every...

The Brazilian Rita Lee, singer of Os Mutantes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy