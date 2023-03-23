Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that his own political reform no longer has any progressive themes.

The Historical Pact bench in the Chamber had also expressed its discontent with the political reform, denouncing the introduction of “micos” that demonstrate the lack of political will of some benches in Congress to modify the rules of the game. According to the statement issued by the Pact bench in the Chamber, this shows how far the political and political class would be willing to go to be able to perpetuate themselves and what changes they are willing to make.

President Petro has indicated that the political reform no longer has any progressive theme, since it does not include closed lists and zippers, which allow equal seats for men and women, and does not have state financing for campaigns. According to Petro, the reform does not contribute to an advance in the quality of politics.

“I think that in the political reform there is no progressive issue left. Without closed lists and zippers, that is to say that allow equal seats for men and women and without state financing of the campaigns, the reform does not contribute to an advance in the quality of politics”, said Petro.

Reactions to this announcement have been mixed, with some political representatives celebrating the fall of political reform and others criticizing the position of Petro and his government. In any case, this announcement represents a major setback for the Colombian government and leaves the future of political reform up in the air.

The political reform of Petro and the Historical Pact with which they intended to benefit themselves fell. Today they go out to wash their hands saying that they do not like political reform, but they were the ones who for months promoted it in Congress together with their allies. pic.twitter.com/eDAEUxiZdM — Miguel Uribe Turbay (@MiguelUribeT) March 23, 2023

Political reform sinks!! New victory for the Colombian people 🫶🏾🇨🇴💪🏾 and thus we will also sink the health, pension, labor and penal code reform. The guerrilla and his ethical decoration will not destroy our country 👊🏾 — MIGUEL POLO POLO (@MiguelPoloP) March 23, 2023