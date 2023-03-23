Dybala does not back down, on the contrary. The Argentine player demands 3 million euros from Juventus and does not rule out recourse to legal action . This is what emerges from statements by the player’s lawyer, Luca Ferrari, heard by the prosecutors on 28 February. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the lawyer, who had been exempt from professional secrecy by Dybala himself, declared to the prosecutors that the renewal with Juve was a done deal and that the signing was only a formality. Then the turn to Vlahovic and the missed extension, which would have cost the Argentine 49 million and 97 thousand euros, as shown by an email acquired in the file: “Equal to the difference between the fixed salary envisaged on the basis of the renewal (69,652,000 euros total gross) and that provided for in the sports performance contract (three years) just concluded with Roma (total gross euro 20,155,000)”. Also for this reason Ferrari declares the intention to take legal action against the Juventus club, in the event of non-payment of approximately 3 million euros by next April, for salaries arrears with the second salary maneuver: “Requests in writing means summons”.

The lawyer: “I will try two ways”

read also



Dybala to the GdF: “I’m waiting for the 3 million from Juve”

The player would not want to get into a fight with his former team, as confirmed by the lawyer: “Indeed, it was not Paulo who first claimed compensation but his entourage. But I agreed, mom was also very angry. I haven’t spoken to Paulo for months, I almost always speak to Jorge (Antun, her agent). I think I will try both ways, acting both on the basis of the non-renewal and on the basis of the protection agreements signed with the second salary maneuver”. To the Ferrari prosecutors, on the second salary maneuver, he explains: “I had to have a parachute, a plan B: these documents demonstrate that if the player is transferred before the conditions for payment of the bonuses for integration purposes are met, he would still have been recognized as an incentive to leave the amount due. I even predicted that, if he died, the integration would go to the heirs ”. The recovery of the “salary maneuver” had been included by the lawyer also in the new contract, in clause number 13, with the provision of a bonus in two seasons. Contract then, as we know, not signed.