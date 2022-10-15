8:55

Rampelli (FdI), center-right cohesion is a choice and a necessity

“The unity of the center-right is what has always counted in recent decades even when different choices have been made with respect to governments. On September 25, the Italians gave us a mandate and I’m sure no one will want to betray it. Finally, Fontana’s election proves it, but also the vote of Berlusconi and Casellati in La Russa, that the center-right is a choice and a necessity ». Fabio Rampelli, deputy of the Brothers of Italy, interviewed by the Messenger, eases the tension with Fi, even after Berlusconi’s notes on Meloni.