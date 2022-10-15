Home News Politics breaking news. Berlusconi-Meloni, clash after the notes. Visco: “Bank of Italy collaborates with the new government”
Politics breaking news. Berlusconi-Meloni, clash after the notes. Visco: "Bank of Italy collaborates with the new government"

Politics breaking news. Berlusconi-Meloni, clash after the notes. Visco: “Bank of Italy collaborates with the new government”

A political case breaks out on what the leader of Fi wrote on a piece of paper (the premier in pectore is defined as “opinionated, arrogant, arrogant and offensive.” Meloni’s reply: “It seems to me that one point was missing from those notes and that is blackmail “”

Fontana: “I put myself at the service of the country, the institution and the citizens”

  • Dense, “words Melons clear and heavy, sense of responsibility will prevail”

    «Meloni’s words are clear and heavy but I am very confident and convinced that the sense of responsibility will prevail. The elections gave Meloni the leadership of the coalition. We are in a running-in phase, we will overcome the initial difficulties. Forza Italia voted for Fontana in a compact way and therefore there was a step forward ». So Raffaele Fitto (FdI) at SkyTg24 Live in.

  • Gasparri (Fi), the center-right will join the Quirinale

    Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri, interviewed by the Messenger, robs what happened at Palazzo Madama on the election of La Russa and the controversy over Berlusconi’s notes. And he adds: “We will reach the Quirinale and the government together, compactly”.

  • Rampelli (FdI), center-right cohesion is a choice and a necessity

    “The unity of the center-right is what has always counted in recent decades even when different choices have been made with respect to governments. On September 25, the Italians gave us a mandate and I’m sure no one will want to betray it. Finally, Fontana’s election proves it, but also the vote of Berlusconi and Casellati in La Russa, that the center-right is a choice and a necessity ». Fabio Rampelli, deputy of the Brothers of Italy, interviewed by the Messenger, eases the tension with Fi, even after Berlusconi’s notes on Meloni.

