Casellati: Warning not to be forgotten



«The collapse of the Morandi Bridge is a painful metaphor of the infrastructural fragility of our country, a warning that Italy will never forget. The 43 victims, the suffering of their loved ones and the hardships of the displaced will remain forever etched in our memory, as well as the reaction of the Genoese, the reconstruction and rebirth of an entire city. The Genoa model is a virtuous example for the whole country ». This was stated by the President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati.

Cartabia: We will not stop in the process



“In recent years in Genoa, every 14 August I have breathed your pain and I have felt your legitimate and burning need for justice grow, not separated from the concern that the procedural path for ascertaining the facts and responsibilities may get stuck. Today, the process has begun, after a very intense work carried out by the Public Prosecutor of Genoa with “great and commendable commitment”, as I have also had the opportunity to underline in Parliament. And it is a process that stands out for its complexity, as well as for the other reasons you indicated to me in the letter ». The Minister of Justice, Marta, writes in a letter published in La Stampa Cartabiain response to Egle Possetti, president of the Morandi Victims Committee.

«The Minister of Justice can and must ensure all the necessary support to the competent judges, in compliance with the task entrusted to him by the Constitution for“ the organization and functioning of services relating to justice ”. And so it was immediately, after the tragedy of 14 August 2018: the Ministry of Justice worked to guarantee the necessary staff and technical and logistical assistance to the Genoese judicial offices, through the careful and prompt interest of the heads of the Department of ‘judicial organization, who are in constant contact with their Genoese colleagues ”- adds Cartabia.

«The numbers of the parties involved, the specificity of the case, the very high due attention of the community and the press – Italian and international – as well as the cautions in the time of the pandemic emergency, inevitably reflect on the organization of the process. The ministry, however, will continue to take care of every need, alongside the heads of the Genoese judicial offices ”, underlines Cartabia.

Toti: Judicial truth first step reconciliation with the state

“Pain for the 43 people who are no longer there, a request for justice that looks at the court of Genoa and the ongoing process that I hope will end with the truth and in the shortest possible time and the pride of going today to remember that day under a reconstructed bridge. A beautiful bridge, with the pen of Renzo Piano and rebuilt in times that have somehow become a model for the country. The commitment of the city of Genoa during these years has healed a little if not the pain of the family members that wound, that tear that was consumed when that bridge collapsed ». Thus the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Allto the microphones of ‘Non stop news‘ on Rtl 102.5.