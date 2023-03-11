Home News Pope Francis calls Ortega “guaranga”, communist, Hitlerian and rude
Pope Francis described Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega as unbalanced on Friday and compared his regime to the communist and Hitlerite dictatorships of the last century.

In an interview with the Argentine agency Infobae, the pontiff reacted harshly to the imprisonment of the bishop of the Nicaraguan city of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, and Ortega’s insults against the Catholic Church a few days ago.

The head of the Catholic Church described the bishop imprisoned by Ortega as “a serious and very capable man.”

“With great respect, I have no choice but to think about an imbalance in the person who directs [Daniel Ortega]. There we have a bishop in prison, a very serious man, very capable. He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile, ”said Pope Francis.

Just last week, a United Nations committee of experts published a report on Nicaragua in which it denounced that the Ortega regime commits crimes against humanity and compared its Human Rights violations with the crimes of German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“They are a type of dictatorships rude Or, to use a cute distinction from Argentina, guarangas. . . . Guarangas (rudeness, vulgarity, lack of politeness),” Pope Francis punctuated.

