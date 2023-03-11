Since the premiere of the already famous song of Karol G and Shakira ‘TQG’, This hasn’t stopped breaking records. The Colombian artists have reached the top of the global music charts, which has meant a source of pride for the country and the increase in popularity of the two throughout the globe, so much so that celebrities such as Laura Bozzo dance their songs.

‘TQG’, in addition to achieving success on the music charts, is also doing so on social networks. Through a trend in which it is danced with very sensual and particular steps, the song is becoming a phenomenon.

Several artists and celebrities from around the world have joined the viral dance. Recently the Peruvian presenter, Laura Bozzo, remember her for her program Laura in America, made her her version of the trend that Colombian women have set. Bozzo recorded herself kneeling as she dictates the dance with a completely black wardrobe ready to dance. “What do you want to come back? Chancla, what a throw I won’t pick it up again 💅🏻 UNGREAT !!!!”, titled the presenter on her social networks.

Why hasn’t Juan Eduardo Jaramillo appeared on RCN News?

“I don’t even leave the choreography”, “I don’t even leave the choreography” or “I don’t even leave the choreography” were some of the comments that Laura’s followers entered in the comment box of the publication on TikTok. Laura Bozzo is currently 70 years old and is still valid on television.

Ex-famous was seen with Rafaella Chávez, daughter of Marbelle

Recently, a well-known entertainment and show business magazine revealed some photos of Rafaella Chavezdaughter of Marbelle and a famous man who was the boyfriend of one of the most famous actresses and singers in the country.

The publication mentioned that the daughter of the Valle del Cauca singer and mentor of La descarga, a musical reality show on Caracol Televisión, was “celebrating love”, a title that the magazine chose for the images in which the young woman who is following in her mother’s footsteps appears. in the world of music and acting together with the presenter Camilo Cuervo, with whom he is seen toasting and talking in what appears to be an exclusive bar in the country’s capital.

It should be noted that although the images are not compromising or loving, they did attract the attention of many who wondered about the relationship that the young woman had with the presenter who was Aura Cristina Geithner’s boyfriend in the past.

Also read: When the Waters Meet: A Story of Women and Peace

Also: Jorge Barón recalled Karol G’s first show

The magazine in its printed edition 277 also wrote a few words next to the photo, where they pointed out that “Those who saw them in the place agree that they make a beautiful couple” and recalled Cuervo’s love affair with the 56-year-old from Bogota.

Who is Camilo Cuervo, formerly of Aura Cristina Geithner?

Camilo Cuervo is a Colombian singer and presenter, who in the past dated the actress and singer 30 years older than him. However, this romance failed to last and ended, leaving the two celebrities free to continue their lives.

Cuervo works for Red+, Claro Música Colombia and Radiola TV and is also an influencer on social networks where he has 645 thousand followers.