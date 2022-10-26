Home News Coronavirus in Fvg, the bulletin of Wednesday 26 November: 1,010 cases and three deaths
News

Coronavirus in Fvg, the bulletin of Wednesday 26 November: 1,010 cases and three deaths

by admin
Coronavirus in Fvg, the bulletin of Wednesday 26 November: 1,010 cases and three deaths

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 1,769 molecular swabs, 212 new infections were detected. There are also 3,434 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 798 cases were detected.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 206 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today there are 3 deaths, 2 in Udine and 1 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,558, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,407 in Trieste, 2,590 in Udine, 1,053 in Pordenone and 508 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 522,529 people have been positive.

See also  Fico: "We need a law on euthanasia, the sick who suffer cannot wait"

You may also like

Guangdong added 112 new cases of local infection,...

“The port of Taranto is the ugliest place...

National entrance examination recruitment “two tilts”, we must...

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee...

Santa Giustina, from garbage to the new auditorium...

The harvest of autumn grain in October in...

Coronavirus, 35,043 new cases and 93 deaths in...

Sanitation Workers’ Day | Build more than 3,780...

Politics – Martina Recchiuti – International

From 0 to 24:00 on October 25th, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy