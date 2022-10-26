In Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 1,769 molecular swabs, 212 new infections were detected. There are also 3,434 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 798 cases were detected.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 206 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today there are 3 deaths, 2 in Udine and 1 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,558, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,407 in Trieste, 2,590 in Udine, 1,053 in Pordenone and 508 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 522,529 people have been positive.